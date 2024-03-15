HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of HashiCorp worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,425.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,958,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,122 shares of company stock worth $10,412,457. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $25.74 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $36.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Stories

