HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCP. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.77.
HashiCorp Trading Down 2.4 %
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $783,425.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,768,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,596,874.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,451,641.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,899.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $783,425.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,768,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,596,874.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,457. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after buying an additional 999,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 75,027 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 862,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after buying an additional 392,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
