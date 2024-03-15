HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCP. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Trading Down 2.4 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ HCP opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.41. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07.

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $783,425.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,768,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,596,874.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,451,641.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,899.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $783,425.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,768,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,596,874.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,457. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after buying an additional 999,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 75,027 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 862,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after buying an additional 392,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.