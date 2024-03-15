HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clene in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Clene has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,400,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,305,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,213,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the second quarter worth $620,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

