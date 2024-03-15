HC Wainwright Comments on Inozyme Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $347.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.34. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 16.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 134.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

