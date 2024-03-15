HC Wainwright Weighs in on REGENXBIO Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($3.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.66) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.15) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.27. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,072 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 405.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,706 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

