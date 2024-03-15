Head to Head Analysis: CACI International (NYSE:CACI) versus ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX)

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of CACI International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of CACI International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CACI International has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 5.31% 13.65% 6.51% ECARX -20.03% N/A -23.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CACI International and ECARX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CACI International and ECARX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $7.13 billion 1.16 $384.73 million $16.51 22.54 ECARX $4.67 billion 0.02 -$132.60 million ($0.38) -5.05

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CACI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CACI International and ECARX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 0 1 9 0 2.90 ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00

CACI International currently has a consensus target price of $377.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.41%. ECARX has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 420.83%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than CACI International.

Summary

CACI International beats ECARX on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, implements, protects, and manages secure enterprise IT solutions. It also offers software-defined, full-spectrum cyber, electronic warfare, and counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions; and platform integration and modernization and sustainment, as well as system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering. In addition, the company provides enterprise cloud solutions for classified and unclassified networks; and intelligence support that ensures continuous advances in collection, analysis, and dissemination to optimize decision-making. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

