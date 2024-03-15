Head to Head Review: Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) versus Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY)

Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Free Report) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ebro Foods and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebro Foods N/A N/A N/A Better Choice -76.93% -77.04% -40.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ebro Foods and Better Choice, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebro Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Better Choice 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Ebro Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Better Choice shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ebro Foods and Better Choice’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebro Foods N/A N/A N/A $0.87 20.52 Better Choice $42.16 million 0.10 -$39.32 million ($1.09) -0.12

Ebro Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ebro Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ebro Foods beats Better Choice on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebro Foods

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products. The company sells its products under Halo Holistic and Halo Elevate brands. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portals, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, China, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Sports Endurance, Inc. and changed its name to Better Choice Company Inc. in March 2019. Better Choice Company Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

