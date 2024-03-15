Headinvest LLC Acquires New Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after buying an additional 1,133,900 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,749,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 492,296 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,599,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $23,348,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG opened at $71.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.21. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $73.27.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on STNG. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

