Headinvest LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,689 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,401,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,444,000 after acquiring an additional 58,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,693,000 after buying an additional 552,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,993,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,542,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOX stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.21.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

