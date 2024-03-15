Headinvest LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of USRT opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

