Headinvest LLC Buys Shares of 1,023 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,114,000. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,507,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after buying an additional 2,890,185 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.65.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.