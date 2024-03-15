Headinvest LLC Buys Shares of 81 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $925.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $473.98 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $871.58 and its 200-day moving average is $745.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,395 shares of company stock valued at $10,593,331. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

