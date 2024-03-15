Headinvest LLC Buys Shares of 967 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 16,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,657,000 after acquiring an additional 176,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 295,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,593 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

