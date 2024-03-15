Headinvest LLC Invests $46,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $202,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $189,668,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Datadog by 166.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $127,526,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $15,658,064.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,468,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 146,439 shares in the company, valued at $18,304,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $15,658,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,468,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 939,400 shares of company stock worth $117,951,536. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,022.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average is $110.36. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

