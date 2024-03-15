Headinvest LLC Invests $49,000 in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

