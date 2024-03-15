Headinvest LLC Invests $49,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Etfidea LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $230.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $234.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.