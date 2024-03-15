Headinvest LLC Invests $52,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 936 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NYSE BHP opened at $56.05 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

