Headinvest LLC Invests $52,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,646,750,000 after buying an additional 12,184,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after buying an additional 7,348,746 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after buying an additional 8,546,205 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Sempra Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SRE opened at $70.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.65.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

