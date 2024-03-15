Headinvest LLC Invests $52,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 0.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $151.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 240.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

