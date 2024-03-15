Headinvest LLC Invests $55,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.2 %

EL opened at $152.85 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

