Headinvest LLC Invests $57,000 in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,301,000. 2Xideas AG bought a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $104.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.11. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $139.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Articles

