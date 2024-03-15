Headinvest LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 859,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after buying an additional 232,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $58.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

