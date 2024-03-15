Headinvest LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $130.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.