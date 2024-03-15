Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.