Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.3 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQIX opened at $864.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $847.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $795.36. The firm has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.