Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Down 0.3 %

IP opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $242,764. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

