Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $79.09.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

