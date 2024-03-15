Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.20.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $673.56 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $632.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

