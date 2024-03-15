Headinvest LLC Purchases New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank increased its position in Corteva by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

CTVA opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

