Headinvest LLC Purchases New Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSP. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $556,950.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

INSP stock opened at $191.83 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.62 and its 200 day moving average is $183.45.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.