Headinvest LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPEM. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $268,000.

JPEM stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $54.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

