Headinvest LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $94.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average is $81.65. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.