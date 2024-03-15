Headinvest LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

