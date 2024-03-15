Headinvest LLC Purchases New Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in FirstCash by 86.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 39.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 5,916 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $680,872.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,607,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,363,492.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,737 shares of company stock valued at $34,165,023. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FirstCash

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $117.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.12. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $122.87.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.