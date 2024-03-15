Headinvest LLC Purchases Shares of 1,584 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.50.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,811,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

