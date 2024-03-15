Headinvest LLC Purchases Shares of 1,600 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 25.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 56.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 108,206 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 779.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 69,399 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

