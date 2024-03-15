Headinvest LLC Purchases Shares of 205 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $309.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $233.73 and a 1 year high of $317.88.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

