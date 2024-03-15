Headinvest LLC Purchases Shares of 440 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 273,764 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 51,871 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after acquiring an additional 191,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,825,000 after acquiring an additional 222,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,560,000 after acquiring an additional 100,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $147.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.89.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

