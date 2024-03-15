Headinvest LLC Purchases Shares of 460 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. UBS Group lowered their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.75.

Albemarle Stock Down 4.4 %

Albemarle stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.12.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

