Headinvest LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of SQ opened at $81.30 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 261,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,701,730 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark started coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

