Headinvest LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 1,661.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 653,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the second quarter worth $2,264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the second quarter worth $1,883,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the second quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the first quarter worth $1,096,000. 20.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caledonia Mining Stock Down 5.2 %

Caledonia Mining stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 million, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently -70.89%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

