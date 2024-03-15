Headinvest LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.52 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $38.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

