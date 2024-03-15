Headinvest LLC Takes $62,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $21,086,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after acquiring an additional 189,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,341,000 after buying an additional 100,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,347,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $96.84 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $105.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.22 and a quick ratio of 14.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.04.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

