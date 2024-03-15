Headinvest LLC Takes $62,000 Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIGI. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $2,872,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,043,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $103.30 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $108.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

