Headinvest LLC Takes Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USIG opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.51. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.