Headinvest LLC Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 713 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $80.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

