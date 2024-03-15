Headinvest LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $154.38 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

