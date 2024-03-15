Headinvest LLC Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,229 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,555,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,329,000 after purchasing an additional 61,501 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $54.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

