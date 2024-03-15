Helix Acquisition Corp. II’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 20th (NASDAQ:HLXB)

Helix Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:HLXB – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 20th. Helix Acquisition Corp. II had issued 16,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Helix Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Helix Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ HLXB opened at $10.39 on Friday. Helix Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $10.83.
Helix Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Helix Acquisition Corp. II
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.