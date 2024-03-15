Helix Acquisition Corp. II’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 20th (NASDAQ:HLXB)

Helix Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:HLXB – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 20th. Helix Acquisition Corp. II had issued 16,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Helix Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Helix Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLXB opened at $10.39 on Friday. Helix Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $10.83.

Helix Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Helix Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Helix Acquisition Corp. II is based in BOSTON.

