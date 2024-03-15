Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hello Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. Hello Group has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

